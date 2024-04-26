Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.