Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases 219,303 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 162,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,731. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

