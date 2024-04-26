Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,861,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,833,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,968,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.