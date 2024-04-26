Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,988. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
