Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Up 325.0% in April

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IHYF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

