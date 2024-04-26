iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. 110,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,207. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

