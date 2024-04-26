KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.26

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 18357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

KBC Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

About KBC Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.1215 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.