KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.26

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 18357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.
KBC Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Increases Dividend
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Stories
