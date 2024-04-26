KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,056,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 7,677,060 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KE

KE Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KE by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.