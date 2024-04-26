KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,183,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 18,405,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About KWG Group
