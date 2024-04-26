KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,183,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 18,405,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About KWG Group

Featured Stories

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

