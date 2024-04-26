Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.35% of Univest Financial worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday.

UVSP stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 101,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,457. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

