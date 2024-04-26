LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

