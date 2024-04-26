McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

CATH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

