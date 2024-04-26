McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,598. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

