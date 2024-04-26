McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.18. The company had a trading volume of 130,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $151.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

