Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Down 0%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.86 and last traded at $79.40. 32,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 41,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $43.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.