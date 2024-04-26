Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MU traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,612,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562,373. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,738,667. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

