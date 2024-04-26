Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 52,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 41.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 267.13 and a beta of 0.76.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

