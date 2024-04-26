NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $70,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,982,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,114. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

