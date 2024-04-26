Nipun Capital L.P. Invests $894,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $708.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

