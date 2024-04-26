Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 292.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

