Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-11.250 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. 855,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.