Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-11.250 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. 855,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.