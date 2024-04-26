Overbrook Management Corp Sells 3,571 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,077,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,156,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.