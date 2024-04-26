PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHIN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 350,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

