PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.36. 77,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 43,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147,846 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

