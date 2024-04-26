PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.36. 77,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 43,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.