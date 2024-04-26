Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 291,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 2,403,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,008. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

