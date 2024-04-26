Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.19-14.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.27. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $397.80.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.10 and a 200-day moving average of $373.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.