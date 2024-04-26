Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.19-14.19 EPS.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.17. The stock had a trading volume of 437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,308. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.55. Pool has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

