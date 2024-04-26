PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of PCTTW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.