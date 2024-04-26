QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.82. 5,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,961. The company has a market cap of $971.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

