Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.40. 2,472,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,598. The firm has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

