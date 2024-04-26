Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lowered by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 3.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $81,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $107.06. 304,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,510. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

