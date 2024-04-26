Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 782,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,042,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 362,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

