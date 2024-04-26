SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.23. The stock had a trading volume of 644,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,892. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

