Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 4.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $132,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 1,513,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

