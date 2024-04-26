SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 16,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. SEEK has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

