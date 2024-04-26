Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 89.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $538,912.44 and $397.83 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.26 or 0.99928739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011817 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00097284 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021673 USD and is up 907.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.