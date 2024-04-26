Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 81,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 258,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

