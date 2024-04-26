Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 358.6% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shimano Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,296. Shimano has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.09 million during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 13.15%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

