Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Drops By 93.9%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

C3is Trading Down 0.7 %

C3is stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. C3is has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00.

Get C3is alerts:

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $25.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 19.85%.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.