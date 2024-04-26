Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Decreases By 47.9%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Centogene Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,076. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
About Centogene
