Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Decreases By 47.9%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Centogene Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,076. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

