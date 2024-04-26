Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Expands By 246.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Up 6.4 %
Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,802. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
