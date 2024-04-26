Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Expands By 246.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 6.4 %

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,802. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

