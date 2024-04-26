Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Drops By 63.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of CLVRW stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.