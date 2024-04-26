Short Interest in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Declines By 86.4%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCHW remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

