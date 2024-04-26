Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 43.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,788. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,512,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,434,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

