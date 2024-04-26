Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 43.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,788. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
