Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Drops By 44.1%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Perception Capital Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

Perception Capital Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

