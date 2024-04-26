Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Rises By 153.1%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24.
