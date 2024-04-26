Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Rises By 153.1%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

