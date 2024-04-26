Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 300.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778. Sonova has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.