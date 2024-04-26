Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 300.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonova Stock Performance
Shares of SONVY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778. Sonova has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sonova Company Profile
