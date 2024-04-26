Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expands By 157.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vaccinex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($39.40) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VCNX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.45% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

