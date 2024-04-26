Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 322,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

