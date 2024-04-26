Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.80. 234,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,477. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.